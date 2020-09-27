expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2020

Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State on Saturday night.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) started quickly in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.

Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries, by speeding to a 17-0 lead.

Patterson, the Hokies’ No. 3 quarterback, entered the game in the second quarter after starter Braxton Burmeister left with a hand injury. Patterson threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tayvion Robinson and 16 yards to James Mitchell on the Hokies’ final two possessions of the first half. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Khalil Herbert ran for 104 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which rushed for 315 yards.
Devin Leary threw for 165 yards and a score for the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1).

THE TAKEAWAYS

NC State: After winning their opener, the Wolfpack were dominated in every phase of this game. The injuries on defense hurt, and NC State needs better play at quarterback. Leary, who played in the second half against the Hokies and threw a touchdown pass, may move into a starting role.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been plagued with coronavirus issues over the past two weeks, but looked sharp despite numerous players missing practices. Virginia Tech did not turn the ball over, made no mistakes on special teams, and had just five penalties in a well-rounded performance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS
The impressive outing by the Hokies could vault them a few spots in the next Associated Press poll.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community

Elections

In 13th Congressional District race, Budd, Huffman differ on government’s role in COVID-19 help

Local

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

Education

School board will consider scheduling public hearings for Faith, Enochville closures

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion makes donation to support racial equality and justice

Elections

Republicans rally supporters at Saturday lunch

Elections

Budd holds wide lead over Huffman in fundraising, cash on hand

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: 1 shot, 5 in custody after shooting at haunted house that attracted 1,000 visitors

Nation/World

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat

Coronavirus

Deadly September propels Rowan County to 100 deaths from COVID-19

Crime

Highway Patrol charges man in hit-and-run after finding vehicle hidden in woods

Elections

NC elections board, Republicans at odds over absentee ballot rule changes

News

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

News

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Coronavirus

County reports COVID-19 percent positive rate of 8%

Local

Rowan County United Way sets $1.5 million goal at drive-in kickoff event

Crime

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

China Grove

China Grove firefighters injured after truck overturns

Business

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Burlington Coat Factory theft

Elections

Requests for absentee ballots top 9,000 in Rowan

Local

Spencer approves supplemental USDA loan for Park Plaza project