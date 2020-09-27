expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2020

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County Telecommunications is moving to a more accurate way to route 911 calls and joining other North Carolina counties in using a new digital 911 system.

“Now all centers are not on it just yet, but we are the 53rd to go live,” said Interim 911 Chief Lonnie Owens.

The Emergency Services IP network 911 system promises to have the capability to connect all 117 call centers in the state and replace one built in the 1960s. North Carolina’s existing 911 centers rely on an outdated analog system to communicate with one another. Some centers cannot connect at all.

“We are excited to have this new technology in Rowan County to better serve our citizens and ensure we get the resources needed to mitigate their needs from our dedicated first responders,” Owens said.

The N.C. 911 Board contracted with AT&T for the seven-year, $99-million project.

Currently, 911 systems use geographic information systems data to map caller locations and support dispatch functions. The 911 calls are mapped based on address range, street name and city information stored in a tabular street address guide.

The newer system will allow 911 calls to be mapped by coordinates or address locations, and GIS data will be used to validate addresses and route 911 calls to the correct emergency center. GIS data will become mission-critical and will be used for life safety, a news release said.

The new system also allows any 911 center across the state to be a backup for any center that’s already updated.

If the center in Rowan County was unable to take 911 calls, for example, the 911 calls could be automatically routed to the  New Hanover County 911 call center so a call never goes unanswered.

Comments

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community

Elections

In 13th Congressional District race, Budd, Huffman differ on government’s role in COVID-19 help

Local

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

Education

School board will consider scheduling public hearings for Faith, Enochville closures

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion makes donation to support racial equality and justice

Elections

Republicans rally supporters at Saturday lunch

Elections

Budd holds wide lead over Huffman in fundraising, cash on hand

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: 1 shot, 5 in custody after shooting at haunted house that attracted 1,000 visitors

Nation/World

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat

Coronavirus

Deadly September propels Rowan County to 100 deaths from COVID-19

Crime

Highway Patrol charges man in hit-and-run after finding vehicle hidden in woods

Elections

NC elections board, Republicans at odds over absentee ballot rule changes

News

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

News

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Coronavirus

County reports COVID-19 percent positive rate of 8%

Local

Rowan County United Way sets $1.5 million goal at drive-in kickoff event

Crime

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

China Grove

China Grove firefighters injured after truck overturns

Business

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Burlington Coat Factory theft

Elections

Requests for absentee ballots top 9,000 in Rowan

Local

Spencer approves supplemental USDA loan for Park Plaza project