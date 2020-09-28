expand
September 28, 2020

Salisbury man faces drug possession charges after overdose call

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:09 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

SALISBURY — A local man faces drug possession charges after emergency personnel and police were called to a Salisbury home for a possible overdose.

Salisbury Police charged Stephen Bradley Sechler, 33, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Firefighters responded Sunday evening to the 100 block of East 15th Street to a possible drug overdose. When they arrived, they determined the victim was conscious and had not overdosed. Police arrived as well and immediately spotted drugs and paraphernalia, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Officers found several needles lying around and an insulated can with several bags of a white powdery substance inside it, Walker said. There were also tin cans at the home that are commonly used to mix heroin, Walker said.

Sechler admitted the substance was fentanyl, Walker said. Police packaged and sent the substance to be tested by the state crime lab.

Sechler remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

 

