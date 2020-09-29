10 deaths now reported at Liberty Commons nursing home

SALISBURY — An additional COVID-19 death from Liberty Commons was reported to the county on Tuesday after 25 cases were added to the county’s data hub.

Tuesday’s death is the 10th reported at Liberty Commons, which is located on South Main Street and currently has an outbreak of 42 cases, according to state data. All but 33 of the 101 total deaths in Rowan County have been among congregate care facilities. The average age among the deaths remains at 80.

State data on outbreaks and clusters, updated on Tuesday, currently show 43 cases and seven deaths at Accordius Health; 54 cases and six deaths at Autumn Care; 91 cases and eight deaths at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab; four cases at Compass Health; eight cases at the Citadel; and two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center.

County data, however, show seven deaths at Autumn Care. County spokesperson TJ Brown has previously said a discrepancy in state and county data can result following a lag in data reported.

Both county and state data show a cluster of 11 cases at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool.

An additional 25 people tested positive on Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,374. Of those, 369 are currently positive and 2,904 have recovered. A total of 21 Rowan County residents are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Across the state, 209,137 cases have been confirmed after 3 million completed tests, amounting to percent positive rate of 6%. Currently, 950 people are being hospitalized and 3,494 people have died.