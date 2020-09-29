expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

Rowan-Salisbury Schools receives $26.3 million grant to accelerate renewal

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:38 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been awarded a $26.3 million grant to be paid out over three years by the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant has its own title, Accelerate Rowan, and is intended to accelerate the district’s implementation of renewal. The grant is part of the department’s Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.

The competitive grant program “is designed to support entities in implementing, improving, or expanding their overall Human Capital Management System,” according to the department. It is intended for closing gaps in high need schools.

RSS still has to make plans for how to use the funding. The district’s annual budget is about $192 million and the grant represents about 2.5% of the district’s budget for the next three years.

The grant was announced Monday at the end of the district Board of Education’s business meeting.

Renewal is a special status granted to RSS that gives the district charter-like freedoms not afforded to any other district in the state like the ability to set its own calendar and make broader lateral entry hires for the district and use funding with fewer restrictions.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte teen cited with marijuana possession during traffic stop

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools receives $26.3 million grant to accelerate renewal

Local

Child injured after running behind father’s truck

Crime

Police identify man who took them on high-speed chase, crashed into lumber truck

China Grove

Reaper’s Realm owners promise beefed-up security after weekend shooting

Business

Contractor expands local footprint, takes on county’s coronavirus projects

News

Home Improvement: Holiday gifts to spark home improvement ideas

Elections

Political Notebook: Local parties will host watch parties for presidential debate

Crime

China Grove man cited for driving through school field

BREAKING NEWS

October closure hearings set for Faith, Enochville elementary schools

Crime

Police say man gave false name after high speed chase, crashing into lumber truck

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 cases considered currently active in the county

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College creates free course to help parents tackle virtual learning

Business

New unemployment claims down in August, could indicate positive trend for businesses

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug possession charges after overdose call

Crime

Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who are people behind sign at City Park playground?

Coronavirus

Prison in Salisbury latest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

Nation/World

Trump vows quick Supreme Court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

Nation/World

New rule may strip pollution protections from popular lakes

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community