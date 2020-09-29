Rowan-Salisbury Schools receives $26.3 million grant to accelerate renewal

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been awarded a $26.3 million grant to be paid out over three years by the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant has its own title, Accelerate Rowan, and is intended to accelerate the district’s implementation of renewal. The grant is part of the department’s Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.

The competitive grant program “is designed to support entities in implementing, improving, or expanding their overall Human Capital Management System,” according to the department. It is intended for closing gaps in high need schools.

RSS still has to make plans for how to use the funding. The district’s annual budget is about $192 million and the grant represents about 2.5% of the district’s budget for the next three years.

The grant was announced Monday at the end of the district Board of Education’s business meeting.

Renewal is a special status granted to RSS that gives the district charter-like freedoms not afforded to any other district in the state like the ability to set its own calendar and make broader lateral entry hires for the district and use funding with fewer restrictions.