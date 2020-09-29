expand
September 30, 2020

Tell us your opinion about the first presidential debate

By Staff Report

Published 10:28 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The Salisbury Post wants to hear from local voters about the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump, a Republican, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The debate lasted roughly an hour and a half and covered topics ranging from the economy to health care and a Supreme Court nomination.

Using the form below, tell us what you thought about the performance by both candidates. What moments will you remember? Were there any major gaffes or mistakes that you noticed by either candidate? Did the debate change or solidify your opinion about either candidate?

We’ll use the answers to this survey for a story to be published in the Post this week.

  • Include if you're willing to be contacted by a reporter for follow-up questions
  • (Conservative, liberal, moderate, Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc.)
  • Open-ended.

