October 1, 2020

Education Briefs: Superintendent survey now available for community members

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has published a survey so the district Board of Education can get feedback on what locals are looking for in a superintendent.

Superintendent Lynn Moody plans to retire at the end of the year, and the board decided to make a survey the first step in the process.

To fill out the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBXG99R

Smart Start drive-thru annual fall festival

Smart Start Rowan will host its annual fall festival in a drive-thru format on Oct. 3 at the facility. The organization asks everyone who attends to stay in their vehicles at all times. There will be treats, games and gift bags with activities for kids to take home. The organization will also be giving out information on itself and community partners.

RSS Teacher of the year awarded Kirk scholarship

Sally Shultz, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year, was presented the Phillip J. Kirk Jr. Honored Educator Scholarship at the district Board of Education’s regular meeting on Monday.

Presenting the scholarship on behalf of the Development Foundation of the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching was Phil Kirk, a native of Rowan County, who began his teaching career at Knox Middle School in 1967.

“I am especially honored to present this scholarship to Sally since she also teaches at Knox,” Kirk said. “I taught language arts, journalism, and school newspaper/yearbook, and she teaches math, science, and ELA. She is an exemplary teacher and shows her love for her students every day.”

Currently seminars are being held virtually.  The scholarship covers all costs
associated with the teacher’s participation in a week-long seminar of her choosing, including instruction, program materials, food and lodging on the NCCAT campus, travel to and from the campus, and payment for a substitute teacher while the Kirk Scholar is at NCCAT.  In addition, the teacher receives $250 for use in her classroom.

Kirk also thanked members of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education for their public service and wished them well as they continue to deal with many challenging issues.  He also commended Superintendent Lynn Moody for her exemplary and innovative service and wished her well in her retirement.

