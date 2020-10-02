County ends week with seven COVID-19 deaths after another reported Friday at Liberty Commons

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Another COVID-19 death at Liberty Commons was reported to the county on Friday. It marked the seventh death reported in as many days.

A total of 104 deaths have resulted from COVID-19 in Rowan County since March, will all but 35 of those among residents in a congregate care facility. Liberty Commons has reported 11 deaths. That’s in addition to eight reported from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, seven deaths from Accordius Health and seven deaths from Autumn Care.

Rowan County has switched between fourth and fifth place in the state over the last few days based on the number of COVID-19 deaths reported. As of Friday, it’s tied with Forsyth County for fourth. Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties have reported more deaths, but they also have larger populations.

Of the 104 total deaths, 78 have been among white residents, while 15 were among Black residents. Hispanic residents have tested positive at a disproportionate rate since March, but they make up just three of the total deaths. The races and ethnicities of 11 of those deaths are unknown, according to county health officials.

Additionally, 58 of the local deaths have been among men.

The average age among the deaths is 80. Ninety-five of those deaths have been among those aged 65 and older. Eight deaths have been among those within the 51-64 age range.

An additional 137 cases have been added to the county’s data hub since Monday. In total, 3,486 residents have tested positive since March, with 404, or 12%, of those cases currently positive. The county’s current rate of tests returning positive dropped below 8% this week and is currently at 7.91%. Of the 404 currently positive cases, 181 are among white residents, while 133 are considered unknown. But 60 of those cases are among Black residents and 21 are Hispanic residents. Five are American Indian/Alaskan Native residents and two are Asian residents.

The average age of those testing positive in the county is 43.7.

Of the 404 active cases, 85 are among those aged 51-64, 81 are 36-50, 74 are 18-35 and 23 are younger than 18.

The county currently has recovery rate of 85%.

In neighboring Cabarrus County, about 11% of its reported cases are currently active.

More than 500 of the total cases reported in the county have been among local congregate care facilities. The latest state data on outbreaks show 45 cases at Accordius Health; two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center; 49 cases at Liberty Commons; eight cases at the Citadel; 91 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and four cases at Compass Health. Additionally, county data show 69 cases at Piedmont Correctional Institution, which is also considered a congregate living facility and is the site of a large outbreak.

On Friday, a total of 20 residents were reported hospitalized. And according to the county’s weekly update of hospital bed and ventilator capacity, 67 of the 106 available beds and two of the 61 available ventilators are being used. Those numbers can include residents, and sometimes veterans, of other counties who seek care here.

Across the state, 214,684 cases have been confirmed after 3.09 million completed tests, which means 5.8% of all reported tests have returned positive. Hospitalizations in the state improved on Friday and are currently at 921, and 3,608 people have died.

Zip codes 28144 and 28147 in Rowan County continue to make up the plurality of cases, at 747 and 965 cases, respectively.

