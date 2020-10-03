expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Josh Bergeron: Goals in county’s declaration worth repeating elsewhere

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

In late 2016 and the first half of 2017, Rowan County Commissioners Chair Greg Edds and Vice Chair Jim Greene took on a countywide tour of sorts.

Their goal was to get all cities and towns to sign a declaration of interdependence that sought to bring government officials together around some common goals. But the chief goal in the document was to “secure a positive future for all of our citizens.”

“I think folks are looking to us not as parents but looking to us to lead,” Edds said during a commissioners meeting in June 2017. “That’s what we’re trying to do — to lead by example and also to try to get out in front of the community and show that this county needs to take its rightful place in this region in education, in the economy and in every way we can think of.”

The document was mostly symbolic — something the only two dissenting votes in the county, Craig Pierce and Kenny Hardin expressed — but it set some important standards, including working together to align core goals and beliefs and accelerating opportunity for all. It was part of a series of steps the new crop of county commissioners took during their first terms to put the community on a path where cooperation was more common than conflict.

Now, one portion of the document shines a little brighter than others because of the dense divisiveness that state and national politics seem to prioritize. It’s not hard to spot ways in which the country has grown more divided because of the ways politicians at all levels conduct themselves.

“This declaration recognizes that we have a unique opportunity to define our future together in new ways, and while we have far more that unites us than divides us, we believe we need trusted partners to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

In 2020, a year we’ll all be telling our grandchildren and great-grandchildren about, politicians at all levels should, at a minimum, pursue the declaration’s goals of accelerating opportunity for all, the truism that there’s more to unite us as Americans than to divide us and the reality that it’s critical to align efforts to secure a positive future “for all of our citizens.”

Pursuing those goals means adopting principals like transparency as core beliefs because communities, states and the country are better places to live when people have reliable information about the world around them.

It means working to tear down structural barriers that stop hard-working people from advancing in life at the same rate as their peers who are working just as hard.

Among other things, it also means building consensus, collaborating and embracing bipartisanship in a time when cooperation between people with differing views is usually difficult to find. Sure, elections have consequences, but it’s better to build a diverse coalition than just securing a majority.

Moving toward goals espoused in the declaration will not happen before winners of November’s election are sworn into office.

But candidates would be well to work to unify our country, state and community and heal divisions instead of deepening divides that already exist. Voters can do their part by making those values priorities when choosing candidates up and down their ballots.

Josh Bergeron is editor of the Salisbury Post.

Comments

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Lifestyle

All this for Merritt: Grace Lutheran fundraiser on tap with differences

Local

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards

Local

Salisbury Poor People’s Campaign group marches for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury Lions Club marks 88th anniversary

Nation/World

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Elections

North Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

Education

School board candidates talk diversity, superintendent search, consolidation

Elections

Judge OK’s North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

News

Social justice group sets protest over Supreme Court nominee

Local

Book lovers rejoice as Rowan Public Library opens its doors once again

Elections

Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign

News

Virus detected in UNC Charlotte wastewater

News

Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers resign after Black man’s death in custody

Coronavirus

Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with seven COVID-19 deaths

College

CIAA cancels football season, delays all winter sports seasons