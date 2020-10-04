Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

SALISBURY — A public hearing regarding the current moratorium on large, ground-mounted solar energy farms will be held during the Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

At their meeting on Sept. 21, commissioners expressed their intent to extend the moratorium for another six month period since the current one is set to expire on Oct. 6. This would mark the second time that the moratorium has been extended. Commissioners want to extend the moratorium again to give county staff members more time to iron out the details of a new county policy on large solar farms.

“It will be a big one. Overall, it’s an issue of whether our county really wants large solar farms,” Commissioner Judy Klusman said. “We’re also trying to honor people’s property rights while protecting the environment and the neighbors from being harmed.”

Monday will be the first time that Rowan County Board of Commissioners meet in person since coronavirus prompted virtual meetings. Although the public hearing on the solar moratorium will be held during the meeting, citizens can still comment on the solar moratorium via email if they are not able to attend.

Those who elect not to attend the meeting in person can still participate via Zoom by going to https://bit.ly/rowanboc1005 and using the password 100520. The meeting can also be joined by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

