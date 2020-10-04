October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

SALISBURY — The October issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available elsewhere.

Closures prompted by the response to COVID-19 have affected a few of the normal distribution sites. If you can’t find a copy at your regular spot, magazines are available at the Salisbury Post office, 131 W. Innes St.

Ashley Honbarrier, executive director of Happy Roots, graces the cover of the October issue. Happy Roots, Horizons Unlimited and Rowan-Salisbury Schools in general combined for a “Together Gardens” project during the pandemic to provide students at-home garden kits.

Contributing writer Kris Mueller covers the topic, with photography by Jon Lakey along with several submitted photos of students and families with their garden projects.

Much of the issue also touches on OctoberTour 2020, which this year will be a virtual tour Oct. 9-11. See some of the inside stories of the Bell Block Building, home to the Thread Shed, a longtime downtown business; the Spencer bungalow of Chace and Jacquelyn Jensen; and some outstanding outdoor landscape transformations at three West Square Historic District homes.

Guest writer and designer Sherry Beck writes about the landscape changes owners made to the West Square homes, two of which are on the virtual tour. Contributing writer Elizabeth Cook visits with the Jensens, who have mixed parts of Spencer’s history into their home.

Josh Bergeron brings the 100-year history of the Salisbury Kiwanis Club to the magazine’s pages with his piece on the club’s longstanding efforts to help children. The magazine also takes you into the home of singer/songwriter Jim Burgess, who through the last couple of decades has been entertaining weekly at nursing homes throughout the region.

Besides Lakey, photographers Sean Meyers and Wayne Hinshaw provided many of the feature images for the October issue.

Also in the edition, Shavonne Potts meets with business entrepreneur and community activist Liliana Spears for a quick Q&A. Alissa Redmond provides three reading recommendations in Bookish. The Through the Lens photo comes from Adrian Binney, an amateur photographer in England, and Andy Mooney contributed the artwork for Salisbury’s the Place.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. The Holiday issue, now in the finishing stages, will be reaching subscribers later this month.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine