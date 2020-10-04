expand
October 4, 2020

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 4, 2020

In a Zoom meeting that attracted roughly 50% of its members, the Civitan Club of Salisbury ended its year on September 24 with awards and the installation of new officers for 2020-2021.

President Rexx Rexrode presided over the last meeting of a presidential year truncated by COVID-19.

“All was going well and then the COVID snake struck and struck hard,” Rexrode said. “Everything was put on hold: projects, meetings, socializing, everything!”

Rexrode received one of the top awards. He was named M. M. “Chub” Richards Civitan of the year for his efforts in keeping the club and board of directors together via Zoom. Civitan District West Governor John Sofley, a member of the Salisbury club, said that several North Carolina Civitan clubs that lacked Rexx’s good humor and leadership skills had folded.  

Member Diane Goodnight presented the award for citizen of the year to country singer Darrell Harwood. Goodnight said during his concerts for those with special needs, Harwood invites fans to come on stage, sing, play the guitar, pose for photos and autographs. Harwood joined the Zoom ceremony from work and thanked the club for honoring him. Later in the ceremony, Goodnight was presented with the club’s highest honor, the honor key. For years, Diversified Graphics, the company owned by Goodnight and her late husband, Frank, printed the weekly newsletter at no cost to the club. Goodnight is known for volunteering for every Salisbury Civitan project. 

Nathan Dickert, the chair of the club’s Spaghetti Feast was named the Pete Prunkl committee chair of the Year. For a decade, Nathan has chaired one of the club’s largest committees — one that takes months of planning and preparation. The club cancelled the 2020 feast due to COVID-19. 

Beth Cook, last year’s Bill Adams rookie of the year, passed the crown to Boyd Morgan, whose attendance and willingness to serve as club sergeant at arms earned him the award. 

Bill Bucher was thanked with the club honor key for his leadership as vice president, president elect, president and immediate past president.  

Dr. Norman Sloop was recognized for his long tenure as a Salisbury Civitan. Dr. Sloop joined the Club in August 1962. He was also recognized by North Carolina District West for his years of perfect attendance.  

Sofley inducted club officers and board members for 2020-2021. New to the officer roster is Wanda Huntley as club secretary. Huntley replaced long-tenured secretary Mark Beymer. Also new to the officer lineup was Chuck Bowman, who was inducted as vice president.  

Incoming president for 2020-2021 Patty Lefevers thanked Rexrode for keeping the club together during this unusual year. Lefevers concluded the ceremony with the Civitan creed. 

For more information on the Civitan Club of Salisbury, visit the Club website, www.salisburycivitan.org

