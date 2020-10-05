Only four COVID-19 cases added; health officials encourage flu vaccinations

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — While 24 cases have been reported to the county since Sunday, just four cases in that total were added to the daily count on Monday.

The last time the county had so few cases reported in one day was June 13 — when there were just three cases reported. With limited exceptions, the number of daily COVID-19 cases since then have been in the double digits.

Rowan County reports 3,539 cases since March. Of those, 436, or 12%, are currently positive. Excluding currently active cases, the county has a recovery rate of 85%, with nearly 3,000 cases considered recovered.

Deaths remained at 104 on Monday, with all but 35 of those among congregate care facilities.

Local nursing homes and residential care facilities continue to be impacted by COVID-19, as nearly 550 cases have been reported from local facilities. County data currently show 52 cases at Autumn Care, four cases at Compass Health, 41 cases at Accordius Health, 83 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, six cases at the Citadel, 45 cases at Liberty Commons, 70 cases at Piedmont Correctional Institution and two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Hospitalizations worsened slightly over the weekend in Rowan County. Twenty-three residents are currently hospitalized.

Current statewide data show a total of 219,754 cases reported to the state after 3.19 million tests completed, which means 6.4% of all tests have returned positive. A total of 971 people are being hospitalized across the state, and 3,637 deaths have been reported.

Of the 971 statewide hospitalizations, state data show 139 of those were confirmed to have been admitted within the last 24 hours. Of the 2,473 available ventilators, 884 are currently being used. A total of 14,610 hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients across the state.

Additionally, the state presumes 192,644, or 88%, of all COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Data from Cabarrus County’s COVID-19 hub show improvements in its reported cases. Only 9% of its 4,189 total cases are considered currently active.

Though phase three began last week following stabilization of the state’s COVID-19 related trends, state health officials urge North Carolinians to continue washing their hands with soap and warm water frequently, wearing a mask or face cloth covering and staying at least six feet apart from others, particularly as flu season approaches.

State health officials say a person can have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“This flu season, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu. We will have both the flu and COVID-19 widely circulating this fall and winter, and we are learning that people can get both infections at the same time,” said State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. “We want people to protect themselves from the flu and also avoid overwhelming our hospitals so people can get care if they need it.”

As flu season approaches, state health officials on Thursday will begin posting weekly updates on flu surveillance data. Health officials urge North Carolinians to receive their yearly flu shot to avoid an illness with mild to severe symptoms, or even death. Flu symptoms, which are similar to symptoms experienced with COVID-19, include a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough and/or sore throat, a running or stuffy nose, headaches and/or body aches, chills, fatigue and nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices and local health departments. The website vaccinefinder.org can help connect people to available vaccination locations nearby.

Local health officials encourage residents get tested for COVID-19 if they’re experiencing any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who’s tested positive.

The following locations will provide COVID-19 testing this week:

• Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St, Salisbury

Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

• Faith Community Testing – Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith

100 S Main St, Faith

Thursday, Oc. 8 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

• CVS

1924 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Must schedule appointment online: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

• Novant Health Rowan

1904 Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury

Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply