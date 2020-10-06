expand
October 6, 2020

Letter: He’d rather have a jerk than a clueless nice guy

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. In late January, when the danger of COVID-19 was becoming a possibility, President Donald Trump shut down all flights coming to the U.S. from China. Joe Biden responded by calling him a racist fear monger.

A maskless Nancy Pelosi was strolling around San Francisco’s Chinatown telling everyone to come out and enjoy themselves in March. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio told us this virus was nothing worse than the seasonal. For the grand finale, the governor of New York sent virus-infected patients to nursing home facilities. Yet, now these people of no memory or shame are blaming Trump for everything.

Thanks to China, the whole world has been blindsided by this virus. From the start, the president has surrounded himself with the best doctors in the land. Unfortunately, these doctors were about as confused as the rest of us.

Like all things, this has been a learning process. But we know a lot more today than yesterday.

If people like Biden, Pelosi, DeBlasio and Cuomo had better ideas on how to handle all of this, they should have said so. The country was all ears. But they didn’t because they didn’t know.

Now, this is the Trump virus and he’s responsible for the deaths of 200,000 people? You can not stoop any lower than these professional stoopers.

Come November, if you want people like this running the country, I can’t help you. Hate Trump all you want, but I’ve always believed, regardless of his style, he wants what’s best for this country.

I’d rather have a so-called jerk look after our best interest than some nice guy not knowing what the hell to do.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

