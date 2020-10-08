expand
October 8, 2020

Letter: Angels on earth and at New Hope AME Zion Church

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

With all the ugliness going on in our country, God still has angels here on Earth in human form. You see, I have not gone to church since the pandemic started.

I am one of those people with underlying medical issues. So, one Sunday morning while sitting on my deck with my daughter, granddaughter and grandson-in-law eating a late breakfast, Sarah Stout called.

She said to come out front. I said that I still had on my PJs and house coat. She’s said, “That’s OK. Come out anyway.”

Well, when I went through the gate, I saw Vivian then Janet and the car horns were sounding. They even had balloons. I thought, “Oh, my God. Now what? That’s when I saw Rev. Hall, Emma and Sarah. I said, “What is this? It’s not my birthday.”

Rev. Hall said, “We wanted you to know that love you and miss seeing you at church.”

I didn’t say anything. I just nodded my head because I didn’t want to cry.

The people across the street were howling “Happy Birthday!” I didn’t tell them any better. I just said, “Thank you.” Janet did give me a balloon that read, “It’s your day.”

This is why I say God has angels here on Earth. At New Hope AME Zion Church, they are all angels and, every morning that I wake up, it’s my birthday.

— Lorene Hasty Roberson

Salisbury

