Letter: Angels on earth and at New Hope AME Zion Church
With all the ugliness going on in our country, God still has angels here on Earth in human form. You see, I have not gone to church since the pandemic started.
I am one of those people with underlying medical issues. So, one Sunday morning while sitting on my deck with my daughter, granddaughter and grandson-in-law eating a late breakfast, Sarah Stout called.
She said to come out front. I said that I still had on my PJs and house coat. She’s said, “That’s OK. Come out anyway.”
Well, when I went through the gate, I saw Vivian then Janet and the car horns were sounding. They even had balloons. I thought, “Oh, my God. Now what? That’s when I saw Rev. Hall, Emma and Sarah. I said, “What is this? It’s not my birthday.”
Rev. Hall said, “We wanted you to know that love you and miss seeing you at church.”
I didn’t say anything. I just nodded my head because I didn’t want to cry.
The people across the street were howling “Happy Birthday!” I didn’t tell them any better. I just said, “Thank you.” Janet did give me a balloon that read, “It’s your day.”
This is why I say God has angels here on Earth. At New Hope AME Zion Church, they are all angels and, every morning that I wake up, it’s my birthday.
— Lorene Hasty Roberson
Salisbury