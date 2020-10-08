expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Letter: Research, pray about it before you vote

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

I’m writing this to all Christians, especially Democrats who are Christians.

I know President Donald Trump isn’t a saint, but look at the Democrats’ platform. Please read the whole thing. They’ve removed God and Israel from the platform. You have to decide: do you stand for God or the Democratic Party who removed God and Israel?

Also check and see how Democratic cities and states restricted church attendance because of COVID-19 but let protests go on without saying anything about. And, yes, you have the right to protest peacefully and I support it.

Biden has promised to go after the Little Sisters, a Catholic charity, because they don’t believe in abortion, and to remove all of statues, plaques and markers of God or his word. Biden says he a practicing Catholic, yet he’s for abortion and won’t let his faith interfere with his job.

A Christian should put God first in everything he does! Oh by the way, Planned Parenthood was started by a racist who wanted to get rid of inferior races and the physical and mentally handicapped. Check it out. Don’t believe me! Also, check and see where all the Planned Parenthood centers are, mostly in black and poor neighborhoods.

Please research it and, most of all, pray about it!

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove

Comments

Crime

Citizens discuss Rowan School Justice Partnership’s draft agreement

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Hidden license plate leads to vehicle, foot chase in East Spencer

News

Education briefs

Education

Livingstone maintains low COVID-19 numbers; Catawba not under threat

Education

ICFSH Fall Conference among upcoming Hood Theological Seminary events

Business

Local staffing agency looks to fill jobs quickly during ‘HirePalooza’

Local

United Way announces progress toward $1.5 million fundraising goal

Education

China Grove Middle teacher, Shive Elementary principal named best in class

Education

‘Snow fairy’ Rita Foil retiring after 15 years with school system

News Main

Track Legend: Tillman racked up championships

East Spencer

Return of serve: Local resident revives tennis courts in East Spencer

Coronavirus

With 427 active cases, health official says COVID-19’s threat in Rowan remains steady

Crime

Two charged with heroin possession after high-speed pursuit on I-85

Elections

Army confirms investigation of US Senate hopeful Cunningham

Crime

Multi-county chase ends on I-85 after car flies off exit ramp

Crime

Investigators looking for suspect in church fire

Crime

Woman faces charges for smuggling drugs into jail

Business

Moving out: Priscilla Clark relocates design business to Mocksville, will still service Salisbury

Local

Final sales tax numbers from COVID-19 shutdowns better than expected

China Grove

China Grove Town Council halts plans for major subdivision over concerns of lot size

Nation/World

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

News

Democrat’s personal scandal roils NC Senate race

Coronavirus

Health Department: Salisbury prison outbreak now up to 72 positives