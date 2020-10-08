expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Letter: Sanborn will ensure school board remains committed to students

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

In this year’s election, we will make many important decisions and choices that will have a lasting impact on the lives of our children. One important decision is that of school board. Those elected to the school directly impact the learning conditions of our students, the working conditions of our teachers and the living conditions of many of our families with remote learning.

One of the most outstanding individuals that I have worked with during my 20-plus year career in Rowan-Salisbury Schools is Kathy McDuffie Sanborn. Kathy has a variety of experiences, ranging from teacher, administrator and special education director. Her guiding principle has always been doing what is right and just for students. She works tirelessly to ensure that all students have the resources and support needed to learn and be successful. As the director of secondary education, she ensured that teachers received the support needed to implement curriculum standards and initiatives. As the interim principal at Salisbury High School, she made many improvements in our processes and procedures that benefited our students and ensured that they could be successful. She is always willing to listen and seeks to understand. I know that she will be very accessible as a board member.

I am confident that she will use sound logic and reasoning while following the expected legal policies and processes along with doing what is best for students to guide her decisions. As a school board member, she will bring a career worth of experiences and learning to keep Rowan-Salisbury Schools moving forward. I highly encourage you to support Kathy McDuffie Sanborn for the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education. She will ensure that our board remains committed to serving all students in our community.

— Brian Whitson

Salisbury

Comments

Crime

Citizens discuss Rowan School Justice Partnership’s draft agreement

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Hidden license plate leads to vehicle, foot chase in East Spencer

News

Education briefs

Education

Livingstone maintains low COVID-19 numbers; Catawba not under threat

Education

ICFSH Fall Conference among upcoming Hood Theological Seminary events

Business

Local staffing agency looks to fill jobs quickly during ‘HirePalooza’

Local

United Way announces progress toward $1.5 million fundraising goal

Education

China Grove Middle teacher, Shive Elementary principal named best in class

Education

‘Snow fairy’ Rita Foil retiring after 15 years with school system

News Main

Track Legend: Tillman racked up championships

East Spencer

Return of serve: Local resident revives tennis courts in East Spencer

Coronavirus

With 427 active cases, health official says COVID-19’s threat in Rowan remains steady

Crime

Two charged with heroin possession after high-speed pursuit on I-85

Elections

Army confirms investigation of US Senate hopeful Cunningham

Crime

Multi-county chase ends on I-85 after car flies off exit ramp

Crime

Investigators looking for suspect in church fire

Crime

Woman faces charges for smuggling drugs into jail

Business

Moving out: Priscilla Clark relocates design business to Mocksville, will still service Salisbury

Local

Final sales tax numbers from COVID-19 shutdowns better than expected

China Grove

China Grove Town Council halts plans for major subdivision over concerns of lot size

Nation/World

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

News

Democrat’s personal scandal roils NC Senate race

Coronavirus

Health Department: Salisbury prison outbreak now up to 72 positives