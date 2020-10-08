expand
October 8, 2020

Man jailed on cocaine, heroin charges after traffic stop

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:26 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man remains jailed after a police K-9 allegedly found cocaine, heroin and other drugs found in a car he was in.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Dante Lamonte Smith, 33, of Salisbury, on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II and felony possession of a controlled substance schedule III.

An officer stopped a Toyota passenger car around 10:30 p.m. that had a broken license plate light. The officer issued a warning citation to the driver and called a police K-9 to the intersection of North Long and Short streets, said detective Russ DeSantis.

Dante Smith

The dog alerted on the rear passenger door and the officer asked the three people inside to step out. The officer searched the vehicle and found a white bag that contained what appeared to be crack cocaine near the rear passenger side.

The officer searched Smith, who was sitting in the rear, and found a plastic container in his pant’s pocket that had crack cocaine, heroin and suboxone strips inside. Smith remains in the Rowan County jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The other passenger and the driver were not charged.

