expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

One injured, another jailed in Landis shooting

By Shavonne Potts

Published 9:14 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — A Landis man is behind bars after a Wednesday shooting where one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Landis police charged John Adam Baltimore, 36, of S. Valley St., with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to detective Shane Safrit, the victim at 5:11 p.m. approached a Landis police officer in the 600 block of S. Main St. and told the officer he had been shot. Medical personnel were called immediately and the victim was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Shortly after, officers identified Baltimore as a suspect.

Safrit said this was an isolated incident and Baltimore and the victim knew each other. He did not say what initiated the shooting.

Baltimore remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

The SBI and the China Grove Police Department also assisted in this investigation. No other details were available.

Comments

Crime

One injured, another jailed in Landis shooting

Crime

Citizens discuss Rowan School Justice Partnership’s draft agreement

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Hidden license plate leads to vehicle, foot chase in East Spencer

News

Education briefs

Education

Livingstone maintains low COVID-19 numbers; Catawba not under threat

Education

ICFSH Fall Conference among upcoming Hood Theological Seminary events

Business

Local staffing agency looks to fill jobs quickly during ‘HirePalooza’

Local

United Way announces progress toward $1.5 million fundraising goal

Education

China Grove Middle teacher, Shive Elementary principal named best in class

Education

‘Snow fairy’ Rita Foil retiring after 15 years with school system

News Main

Track Legend: Tillman racked up championships

East Spencer

Return of serve: Local resident revives tennis courts in East Spencer

Coronavirus

With 427 active cases, health official says COVID-19’s threat in Rowan remains steady

Crime

Two charged with heroin possession after high-speed pursuit on I-85

Elections

Army confirms investigation of US Senate hopeful Cunningham

Crime

Multi-county chase ends on I-85 after car flies off exit ramp

Crime

Investigators looking for suspect in church fire

Crime

Woman faces charges for smuggling drugs into jail

Business

Moving out: Priscilla Clark relocates design business to Mocksville, will still service Salisbury

Local

Final sales tax numbers from COVID-19 shutdowns better than expected

China Grove

China Grove Town Council halts plans for major subdivision over concerns of lot size

Nation/World

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

News

Democrat’s personal scandal roils NC Senate race