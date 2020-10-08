Rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive steadily declining; single-day increases fluctuate
By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com
SALISBURY — Though 33 new cases were added to the county’s data hub on Thursday, the rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive continues to decline.
Single-day increases in cases have fluctuated for months. Within the last seven days, daily increases have ranged from four to 52 new cases.
Of the 46,410 total cases reported since March, 42,775 of those have returned negative, for a rate of 7.83%. Additionally, 439, or 12%, of the total 3,635 cases reported are currently positive.
By contrast, Cabarrus County has reported 4,254 cases since March, with about 9% of those currently active.
Hospitalizations among Rowan County residents improved on Thursday and are now at 17. While that data is updated daily, the number of hospital beds and ventilators used for COVID-19 patients is reported weekly from local hospitals. Thursday’s update showed 55 of the 106 available hospital beds are being used for patients, while no ventilators are currently in use. Those beds can include residents from other counties who seek care here in Rowan.
Deaths remain at 105, with all but 35 among local congregate care facilities. That puts Rowan County within the top five for most reported COVID-19 deaths. Nine local facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks, which includes 72 cases at Piedmont Correctional Institute; 93 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab; 55 cases at Liberty Commons; 53 cases at Autumn Care and 45 cases at Accordius Health, according to state data. Other outbreaks include fewer than 10 cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center, Compass Health, Elmcroft and the Citadel.