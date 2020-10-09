Blotter: Teen faces weapons, counterfeit money charges in connection with PlayStation sale

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A 17-year-old Rowan County resident faces criminal charges after allegedly using counterfeit money to purchase a PlayStation game console.

The 17-year-old met the victim on Wednesday to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro at the victim’s home on Webb Road. The victim gave the teen the game console, which the suspect placed into the back of his sport utility vehicle, said Maj. John Sifford, of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen arrived at the house wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and with another person. The victim told the Sheriff’s Office he felt uneasy but handed over the game console anyway. The teen “acted like he was going to shake his hand,” but he balled his fist and the victim pried money from the teen’s hand, Sifford said.

Afterward, the suspect left and the victim realized the money was fake. The victim searched the app Letgo and discovered the teen, whose app handle was Kizap, had listed the PlayStation for sale.

Sheriff’s deputy Brandon Linn found a fellow officer who had the app and they made an offer for the game console. The deputies had the teen meet them at Sandy Ridge gas station in China Grove. The teen arrived and backed his SUV beside a marked patrol car, Sifford said.

When he arrived, officers, who were already in position at the store, approached him. The teen had a gun on the floor board and the PlayStation was partially covered with a black sweatshirt. He also had various video games, console controller and cords. The victim was able to identify the games.

The teen allegedly had $300 in counterfeit $10 bills as well as 9mm bullets in the car.

The teen faces charges of possession and transporting counterfeit instruments, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. Officers submitted the charges via juvenile petition to Rowan County juvenile services.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole items from his vehicle while in the 400 block of Wildlife Access Road, Richfield.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 1200 block of King Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 200 block of Sheppard Plant Road, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of fraud while in the 3500 block of Dogwood Court.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his utility trailer from the 1500 block of Hart Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of larceny while in the 600 block of Beagle Club Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday her license plate was stolen from the 3100 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday his property was burglarized in the 1000 block of Scercy Road, China Grove.

• Rhett Aaron Mauldin, 31, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Dylan Ryan Tucker, 21, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 4900 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Lorenzo Quintero Herrera, 47, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of larceny while in the 400 block of Lash Drive.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole items from his property in the 2000 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of fraud while in the 500 block of Carolina Boulevard.