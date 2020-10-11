expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: Raiders activate Smith

By Mike London

Published 12:38 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

Chris Smith

From staff reports

The Las Vegas Raiders activated DL Chris Smith (West Rowan) for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

The Raiders have several defensive linemen out with injury and illness.

Smith has been on a roller-coaster ride this season.

He was signed and then cut by the Carolina Panthers and then signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders cut him right before the start of the season, but they resigned him to the practice squad the next day. Now he’s being activated.

•••

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) will be returning to Pittsburgh for a Sunday afternoon scrap with his former team and will be trying to sack former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

College football

Fullback Sandon McCoy (A.L. Brown) missed Army’s win against The Citadel on Saturday.

McCoy, who has scored five touchdowns, is “banged up” and was rested.

College volleyball

Volleyball star Nicole Barringer (South Rowan) has been officially inducted into the Averett Athletic Hall of Fame.

Golf

Salisbury’s Michael Childress is tied for 12th after two rounds of the Giles-Spratley Amateur in Virginia.

Childress shot 71 and 74.

•••

Salisbury native Alex Nianouris and his partner are tied for 27th at 7-under after two rounds of the North Carolina Four-Ball  Championship in Greensboro.

Showcase baseball

East Rowan’s Tate Green scored three runs in an 8-0 win by the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 squad.

Comments

Elections

Early voting begins Thursday; here’s what local voters need to know

Local

Miller’s Ferry crash prompts policies to protect first responders

Business

Biz Roundup: Buskers will still get a chance to shine during weekend showcases

Education

School board to receive update on bringing elementary students back full time

News

Gotta Run: Runners and everybody else need vitamin D

Local

Resino returns to elder care from child care, maternity leave

News

First virtual OctoberTour brought more than 6,500 pageviews by Saturday

Lifestyle

Bible teaching ministry schedules golf tournament for Oct. 26

News Main

Football: Parks helps youngsters stay active during COVID-19

Business

Local costume company readies for uncertain Halloween season

Education

Rotary Club gives free shoes to every third grader in RSS

Education

State-funded pre-K seats still open in Rowan County

Local

Emergency Responder Safety Institute tracks roadside collision data

Lifestyle

An even larger trove of treasures awaits at this year’s cystic fibrosis yard sale

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with three COVID-19 deaths, 26 average daily cases

News

Trump restarting campaign with event today at White House, on Monday in Florida

Coronavirus

White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

Elections

Voter registration deadline passes; you can still cast ballot at early in-person voting sites

Nation/World

Hurricane Delta inflicting new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

Education

UNC Asheville campus put on lockdown over threats

Elections

Cunningham won’t directly address possible other affairs

Coronavirus

County sees 106th death from COVID-positive patient

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases image of person of interest in church arson

Business

Economic Development Commission raises more than $1 million during campaign