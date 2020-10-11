Area Sports Briefs: Raiders activate Smith

From staff reports

The Las Vegas Raiders activated DL Chris Smith (West Rowan) for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

The Raiders have several defensive linemen out with injury and illness.

Smith has been on a roller-coaster ride this season.

He was signed and then cut by the Carolina Panthers and then signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders cut him right before the start of the season, but they resigned him to the practice squad the next day. Now he’s being activated.

•••

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) will be returning to Pittsburgh for a Sunday afternoon scrap with his former team and will be trying to sack former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

College football

Fullback Sandon McCoy (A.L. Brown) missed Army’s win against The Citadel on Saturday.

McCoy, who has scored five touchdowns, is “banged up” and was rested.

College volleyball

Volleyball star Nicole Barringer (South Rowan) has been officially inducted into the Averett Athletic Hall of Fame.

Golf

Salisbury’s Michael Childress is tied for 12th after two rounds of the Giles-Spratley Amateur in Virginia.

Childress shot 71 and 74.

•••

Salisbury native Alex Nianouris and his partner are tied for 27th at 7-under after two rounds of the North Carolina Four-Ball Championship in Greensboro.

Showcase baseball

East Rowan’s Tate Green scored three runs in an 8-0 win by the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 squad.