Around the world: 4-H offers many opportunities to grow

By Olivia Stirrup

Rowan County 4-H member

I’m Rowan County 4-H’er Olivia Stirrup. I am 14 and have been in 4-H for almost two years now. I am the president of the Rowan Rolling Pins 4-H Club and I am also the reporter for the Rowan 4-H County Council. I enjoy cooking, taking care of my chickens, art and 4-H trips.

For National 4-H week, I wanted to share my experience with the 4-H Summer Pen Pal Program. I had the opportunity to take part in this program, which was open to 4-H’ers across the country. I was matched with a pen pal from South Korea. We have communicated through emails and have been pen pals since June. I have learned a lot about the small town she lives in and about her city. I gained lots of knowledge about her culture, school and country. I really enjoyed talking to her and found that we had a lot in common. Even though we live in two very different places, many things are still the same. I talk to her almost every week and hopefully I will get to meet her one day!

4-H has really helped me step outside my comfort zone and try new things. 4-H has given me a lot of really cool opportunities. I have met so many new people, made so many friends and learned a ton of new things. I’m very thankful for everything I’ve gained through 4-H. It’s a great way to get involved in your community and try new things. There are tons of clubs, camps and workshops available through 4-H. I have participated in activities like Adulting 101 and Dairy 101, Summer Fun camps, Teen Retreat, Winter Enrichment, Speak Up, 4-H Presentations, and Paper Clover Week. 4-H has something for everyone. I can’t wait to grow and learn even more!

This article was written by a local 4-H member in celebration of National 4-H Week, held Oct. 4-10. For more information on Rowan County 4-H, go to rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.