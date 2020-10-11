Biz Roundup: Buskers will still get a chance to shine during weekend showcases

SALISBURY — Although the eighth annual Busker’s Bash event in downtown Salisbury was canceled, local performers will still get the chance to showcase their talents.

Since busker’s weren’t able to perform at one of their largest events of the year, the city of Salisbury and Downtown Salisbury Inc. will give them the opportunity to perform on the first and fourth Saturday of October and November from 12 – 3 p.m. Performers will be stationed throughout downtown to provide live music and entertainment to shoppers and diners. In December, the event will be held on the second and third Saturday of the month.

The busker showcases are not competitive, Downtown Salisbury Interim Director Latoya Price said, but are simply a way for performers to still be able to entertain others in a safe way. Downtown Salisbury is also encouraging shops and boutiques to set up racks, tables and other outdoor retail options when the buskers are performing. Five feet of sidewalk clearance must be given if tables are put out.

For more information, contact Latoya Price at latoya.price@salisburync.gov.

F&M names Collins human resources director

F&M Bank recently hired Jessica B. Collins as the company’s new human resources director.

“We are proud to have Jessica on our team and look forward to her contributions as a young leader in our company and a young leader in our community,” Steve Fisher, president and CEO of F&M Bank, said in a news release.

Collins will be replacing Susan B. Giessler, who retired in May. Collins is a graduate of North Carolina State University and has worked in human resources since 2006. Prior to joining F&M Bank, she worked for Bank of North Carolina/Pinnacle Financial Partners in High Point.

As F&M’s HR Director, Collins will oversee payroll, health benefits, 401K plans, performance evaluations and more for the bank’s 130 employees.

Giessler retired from F&M Bank after working for the company for four decades. She started at the bank as a teller in 1980 before being promoted to HR director in 1985. Giessler was known as an ardent supporter of United Way and ran one of the region’s most effective midsize company campaigns.

“Susan was that rare combination of performance, personality and passion,” Fisher said in a news release. “Those three Ps have served her well for the last 40 years and F&M Bank has become a better company for it. We wish Susan well in her retirement and thank her for 40 great years.”

Extension program grant to help family farms

SALISBURY — A North Carolina State Extension program is offering grant opportunities for family farms in the state.

NC AgVentures is providing grants to farmers and community groups for new and innovative agricultural project ideas that will increase farm profits. The program, supported by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, will award a minimum of 40 grants to independent family farms, providing a great opportunity for any producer who is considering diversifying, improving or expanding their operation.

NC AgVentures will award grants up to $8,000. The application deadline for grants is Dec. 18. Online information workshops will be offered on Oct. 21, Nov. 2, Nov. 19 and Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.



For more information on the grants and the workshops, visit www.ncagventures.org.

Wood products firm gets $1.94 million public works grant

Rep. Ted Budd (R-13) recently announced that a $1.94 million public works grant was awarded from the Economic Development Administration for the Davidson County I-85 Corporate park, home of Egger Wood Products.

The grant will fund stormwater infrastructure for a new road and detention pond, a pump station to enable development of two additional sites and a gravity sewer line to accommodate development of additional parcels.

Budd sent a letter to the EDA supporting the grant application earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud to announce that Davidson County will receive this grant funding for economic development,” Budd said in a news release. “The grant will allow Egger Wood Products to further develop their site, potentially expand operations, and support hundreds of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, projects like these go a long way to build up our community, and its workers, for the future.”

VA allowing more veterans to meet providers

SALISBURY — The Salisbury VA Health Care System expanded its clinical surface to include more routine face-to-face appointments.

“This is a big step for us,” Medical Center Director Joseph Vaughn said in a news release. “We know how important it is for our veterans to meet with their providers in person. And we want to accommodate them as best we can.”

Certain clinics may see a higher percentage of face-to-face patients than others, but there are plans to continue to increase those services while adhering to social distancing practices.

The health care system will continue to offer telephone and video appointments, with virtual care still a preferred option to help limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Veterans interested in making an appointment with their primary care provider should contact their PACT team to consider the safest and best option. Visitors under the age of 18 are still not allowed on the system’s campus.

Land Trust holds sporting clays event

SALISBURY — The Three Rivers Land Trust hosted its fourth annual Conservation Classic Sporting Clays Tournament on Oct. 2 at Hyatt Farms Sporting Clays near Polkton.

“We had a great day at a beautiful venue and appreciate the support of our sponsors and participants,” Three Rivers Land Trust Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release. “All of the funds raised from this event directly benefit conservation work here in our fifteen-county region.”

The team that took home the top prize at the tournament was Southern Builders. Team members included Tyler Brown, Curt Kindley, Jordan Tucker and Evan Spears. Second place went to Culp Lumber. The overall winner was Curt Kindley with 48 out of 50 clays broken.

“We’d like to thank Three Rivers Land Trust. As avid outdoorsmen we support and appreciate what they are doing to conserve and protect land here in our home state. We would also like to thank Hyatt’s for putting on an awesome shoot. Last but not least, we would like to thank our sponsor, Southern Builders for hosting our team,” said Spears, who was part of the winning team. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the 5th-annual Conservation Classic.”

To learn more about the Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Associate Director Michael Nye Fulk at 704-647-0302 or at michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.

County awarded for financial reporting

SALISBURY — Rowan County was awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2019.

Awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association, the certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

“We hope that your example will encourage other government officials in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting,” GFOA Director of Technical Services Michele Mark Levine said in a news release.