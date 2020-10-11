expand
October 11, 2020

Titus Okwong, watching the flight of an iron shot with his Livingstone teammates, was part of the winning Civitan tournament. (JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY THE MAGAZINE FILE PHOTO)

Local golf: Salisbury Civitan tournament held at country club

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — The 45th Salisbury Civitan Golf Classic was held on Friday at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Twenty-eight four-man teams competed with a best ball Captain’s Choice format.

The three flights were based on handicap.

The State Farm Insurance team won the First Flight with a 54.

That team consisted of Greg Edds and three Livingstone golfers from Uganda — Titus Okwong, Daniel Baguma and Ronald Otile.

Shooting 56 to win the Second Flight was the  Healthcare Management Consultants team of Stan Jordan, Todd Dagenhart, Charles Whaley and Jay Stevens.

The Third Flight was won by the Yang Family Dentistry team of Steve Yang, John Yang, Alex Yang and Scott Maddox. They shot 60.

Baguma won longest drive on No. 3 and No. 12.

Chris Corchiani Jr. and Andy Jeter tied for closest to the pin on No. 6. David Schumacher won closest to the pin on No. 14.

The tournament is a major annual fundraiser for the Civitan Club of Salisbury.

Proceeds go to local Civitan causes, including scholarships for high school and college students, Special Olympics, Saving Grace Farms, Rowan Helping Ministries, Nazareth Children’s Home, Scouting BSA and the Civitan International Research Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Civitan thanks all sponsors and players.

 

 

Comments

