 No. 1 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame romp

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as No. 1 Clemson proved once more who’s boss in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 42-17 beatdown of seventh-ranked Miami on Saturday night.

Travis Etienne rushed for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines as the Tigers opened 4-0 for a sixth straight season.

This is was billed as an ACC showdown where the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 ACC) could prove the swagger had truly returned to “The U.”

Instead, Miami’s offense was suffocated by the Tigers (3-0 ACC) and held without an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King came in alongside Lawrence as the ACC’s dominant, dynamic playmakers. The Houston transfer, though, was swarmed by Clemson all game and completed just 12 of 28 passes for 121 yards and his first two interceptions of the season.

Miami entered as the ACC leader in offense at 499 yards a game. It was held to 210 and never truly came close to challenging the Tigers.

Clemson got out fast with touchdowns on its first two drives, on tight end Braden Galloway’s 24-yard catch and a 2-yard run by Etienne.

Etienne, the two-time ACC player of the year who returned for his senior season, became college football’s all-time leader with a score in his 39th career game. He broke a three-way tie he was in with Florida’s Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon.

Another Galloway TD catch, this one from 11 yards, put Clemson ahead 21-3 with 1:14 remaining in the half.

But perhaps Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s desire to smother the ‘Canes led to a horrendous mistake as the half ended.

Swinney sent kicker B.T. Potter out for a 61-yard field field with 3 seconds remaining. But Potter’s kick was blocked and bounced into the arms of DJ Ivey, who took it 48 yards for a touchdown.

Miami rushed off the field in celebration while the reduced crowd at Death Valley — less than quarter of its 81,500 capacity — sat stunned.

Swinney, the two-time national championship coach, called it “as bad a decision (as) I’ve made.”

Any Miami “mo” quickly disappeared in the third quarter with three straight three-and-outs, including tailback Jaylan Knighton getting stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-short on the Hurricanes’ 34.

Etienne ended most of the drama with his 72-yard burst down the left sideline to put Clemson up 28-10.

About the only other troubling moment for Clemson came when Lawrence was on the ground grabbing his leg after getting hit in the third quarter. The nervous crowd sat silent as the training staff surrounded the likely No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Lawrence, though, popped up and ran off to the sidelines on his own. Moments later, Lawrence rushed for a 4-yard TD, spiking the ball was staring down a Miami defender — and got called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lawrence ended with 292 yards, completing 29 of 41 and went without an interception for a 12th straight game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes have some work to do when it comes to facing the nation’s best. They seemed to lose their poise at times with 15 penalties, including two for targeting on safety Amari Carter and linebacker Keontra Smith.

Clemson: The Tigers have been in four of the last five matchups of Top-10 ACC teams — and won them all. There are still some huge moments left for Clemson (at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, maybe?) as it tries for a sixth ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance.

UP NEXT

Miami starts a two-game homestand against Pitt next Saturday.

Clemson hits the road for the first time in more than a month at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

___

Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

By ANTHONY ANDERSON

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.

Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 35-20 lead.

Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.

With Notre Dame leading 42-26, the Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) drove 73 yards to the 5, but Crawford picked off Jordan Travis’ pass with 8:21 left.

Travis, making his first start for the Seminoles after shining in relief last week against Jacksonville State, was 13 of 24 for 204 yards and led Florida State in rushing with 96 yards on 19 keepers, even with a pair of sacks. He threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Irish wideout Javon McKinley had five receptions for 107.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles, who gave up 52 points two weeks ago at Miami, looked overwhelmed at times on defense. Not only did the Irish offensive line have no trouble knocking Florida State off the ball — little surprise given Notre Dame’s ranking as the nation’s best unit — but Seminoles linebackers other than Amari Gainer often were unable to step up and close gaps. Notre Dame had 240 rushing yards by halftime on 20 attempts.

Notre Dame: The Irish offense was often lethal, especially once itstopped hurting its own cause. Norte Dame had five touchdowns and 365 yards in the first half and finished with 554 yards. The damage could’ve been worse if not for Williams’ fumble and a special teams turnover, those leading to 10 Seminoles points in the first quarter for a 17-14 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish, given No. 4 Florida’s loss at No. 21 Texas A&M earlier in the day, stand poised to move up to that fourth slot, although they are also the lone club in the current top five yet to face a ranked opponent.

UP NEXT

Florida State faces its second straight Top 10 opponent when No. 8 North Carolina visits Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 17.

Notre Dame is home for the fourth straight game to start the season when Louisville visits Oct. 17.

___

