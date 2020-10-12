Police looking for man who struck ambulance in hit, run

SALISBURY — Salisbury police are looking for a man who struck the rear of a NuCare ambulance and left the accident scene.

The ambulance was at the intersection of 1998 Statesville and West Jake Alexander boulevards just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

The medic got out of the ambulance after feeling a bump from behind and saw a silver four-door Chrysler passenger car. She told police the driver was a Black man who she believed to be in his 30s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. She also saw a child who she estimated to be about 3 years old, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The medic told police that neither the driver nor the child were restrained. She told police she could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Once out of the ambulance, the medic told police they decided to move over out of the roadway since the crash seemed minor, Walker said. Police said a patient who was inside the ambulance complained of back pain. The estimated damage to the ambulance was $1,000.