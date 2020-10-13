expand
October 13, 2020

New COVID-19 cases added to outbreak at Salisbury prison

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

SALISBURY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Rowan County increased by 21 on Monday.

That number included new cases at Piedmont Correctional Institute, which has seen 80 cases as part of its ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to the Rowan County Health Department. Overall, there have been 104 positive cases at the state prison in Salisbury.

Currently, there are just 29 active cases.

There have been more than 2,600 tests conducted at the facility.

Piedmont Correctional Institute is one of several outbreaks currently considered active at congregate living facilities, with others including Autumn Care and Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. Representatives from both of those facilities, however, say there’s been positive progress in controlling the outbreak and weeks since the last positive test.

At Trinity Oaks, staff members on Monday said it had been 18 days since the last positive test. On Sunday, Glenn Terry, administrator of Autumn Care, told the Post it had been 28 days since the last positive test at the facility. Autumn Care plans to start visitation, group activities and dining room services “very soon” while also paying close attention to state and federal guidance, Terry said.

The timeline provided by Terry could result in the facility being removed from the outbreak list this week. An outbreak is considered over by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.”

All told, there have been 577 cases at congregant care facilities in Rowan County, according to the Health Department. Most of the 107 deaths in Rowan County have also occurred at congregant care facilities, which include nursing homes.

Of the 3,736 COVID-19 cases, 488 are currently active in Rowan County. There were 19 Rowan County residents hospitalized on Monday and 3,141 people considered recovered.

The number of tests conducted in the county is 46,511.

Comments

