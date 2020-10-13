Blotter: Rowan investigators looking into vandalism of Woodleaf church

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

WOODLEAF — Rowan investigators are looking into the vandalism of a Woodleaf church, making it the third religious institution vandalized or intentionally damaged in two weeks.

Someone drove through a grassy area at New Jerusalem Holiness Church, located at 5130 Foster Road, sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9, according to church personnel. The vandals made tire marks in the grass.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and no arrests have been made. According to Maj. John Sifford, it’s not believed the vandalism at the Woodleaf church and a recent fire at a church in the Franklin community of Rowan County are connected.

A week ago someone used gasoline to start a fire at Franklin Baptist Church, located at 3810 U.S. 601. A man was seen walking in the area around the time of the incident. Church officials estimated the fire caused about $1,700 in damages.

This year alone, there have been several acts of vandalism at Rowan County churches including one where vandals trashed a kitchen and another that left 100-year-old grave markers destroyed.

Someone broke into Christ Episcopal Church, 3430 Old U.S. 70, last week and wrote the word, “satan” on the kitchen counter.

In that incident, someone broke the glass on the front door as well as the glass on a stove in the kitchen. There were broken dishes on the floor. The vandals also tied yarn around fans and pillars at the church.

In July, vandals caused $10,000 worth of damage at Cedar Grove AME Zion Church, located in the Barber community, by destroying multiple grave markers throughout the cemetery that sits at the back of the church property.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Mikey’s One Stop reported on Friday someone used counterfeit money to purchase gasoline while at 5810 S. Main St.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her belongings from her residence in the 4100 block of Hampton Road.

• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Longview Avenue.

• A man reported on Friday someone broke into a building on his property in the 100 block of Sage Lane, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Friday his ATV was stolen from the 8900 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 2000 block of Townview Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was stolen from the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road.

• A man reported on Saturday his juvenile daughter took his vehicle without permission while in the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted while in the 5300 block of Sam Broadway Loop, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole items from her vehicle while parked in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.

• A woman reported on Sunday a breaking and entering occurred in the 10500 block of Old Concord Road, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Sunday an ATV was taken from the 4000 block of Needmore Road, Cleveland.

• William Allen Lomax, 26, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana over half an ounce while in the 900 block of St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill.

• Christina Flowers Howard, 45, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

• Allen Isaiah Tulloch, 23, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce while at the Speedway gas station, 827 West Jake Alexander Blvd.

• Harley Joe Dalton, 39, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of West Kerr Street.