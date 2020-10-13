expand
October 13, 2020

Election 2020: After incumbent concedes, Studer unopposed for the southeast area school board seat

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

SALISBURY — Jennifer Studer, a local nurse, will be on the ballot along with incumbent Susan Cox for the southeast area seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education. However, she’s received the endorsement of incumbent Cox, who says she’s conceding the race.

Cox originally did not prepare to run for reelection, but filed after no one else stepped up. After meeting with Studer, Cox decided she would be a good fit for the board and decided to put her support behind the nurse instead of competing for the seat. It was too late for Cox to get her name off the ballot in August.

Studer, 43, said she sees the positives of consolidation like focusing resources, but also understands the sense of community identity as well.

“I know there’s a call for change, but we just need to be sure the whole picture is being put into focus and decisions are not based solely on money,” Studer said.

She believes students are being provided a safe environment in class right now, but the district needs to remain cognizant of COVID-19.

As a nurse, Studer said she teaches patients about the importance of hand washing. Studer said she would like to see an increase in in-person school days and an eventual return to full-time, in-person instruction.

“I think virtual is suitable for some, but not most,” Studer said.

She is interested in competency-based learning. Studer said she wants to see what works with pilot programs the district will be launching in the near future and will not take for granted that the district will need to make adjustments.

“I view competency-based as more than knowledge transfer and the ability to simply recall information,” Studer said.

Studer said testing does not demonstrate mastery.

Studer said renewal gives the district the ability to perform a higher level of service and the district needs to strive to illustrate the advantages of renewal to the community.

“I just don’t think people know what has been accomplished with renewal,” Studer said.

