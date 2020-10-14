expand
October 15, 2020

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces felony drug charges after police served a search warrant at her home and allegedly found cocaine and marijuana.

Quinta Carlos, 35, of South Ellis Street, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Salisbury Police Department’s Neighborhood Crime Abatement team along with agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division served a search warrant at the home. Officers burst through the door to find about seven people inside the home, said Police Sgt. Corey Brooks.

The initial warrant was for Quinta on charges of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances.

Officers allegedly found a Cigarillo packet that contained a small amount of marijuana. The officers also seized a small amount of crack cocaine in a bedroom that allegedly belonged to Quinta. A glass smoking pipe with a burnt end was also found in the bedroom, Brooks said.

According to a report, $12 was found inside Quinta’s bedroom and $136 in another bedroom.

Marie White Carlos, 60, of the same address, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance schedule II, maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

