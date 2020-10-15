Police: Unlocked vehicles ransacked in Salisbury neighborhood

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police say someone ransacked two vehicles unlocked at home in the Country Club of Salisbury.

The victim told a Salisbury police officer he never locks the doors of his vehicle. He reported on Wednesday that someone went through his 2013 Hyundai and a 2019 Volvo sport utility vehicle parked outside his North Road home. Nothing was taken from either vehicle, according to police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Police do not have a suspect.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were broken into or ransacked.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Rockwell Elementary School reported on Tuesday someone broke into the building, 114 Link St., Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 100 block of Crescent Road, Rockwell.

• James Antonio Barnes, 52, was charged on Tuesday with felony trafficking cocaine while in the 1200 block of Hawks Nest Road.

• Megan Laura Snider, 32, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor breaking and entering while in the 500 block of Adrian Road.

• Matthew Hunter Clark, 20, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Chad Howard Parson, 44, was charged on Tuesday with felony manufacture a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.