expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Anyone with an old iPad or MacBook air issued by Rowan-Salisbury Schools may have noticed they stopped working on Friday.

This was a deliberate cutoff by the district, which is still trying to collect or discover the fate of about 3,700 devices from students and has largely rolled out its new fleet of devices. One old iPad is $160 toward the district’s final sale price from Second Life Mac, a company that specializes in Apple device buybacks from education institutions and won a bid to purchase the outgoing devices for about $4.6 million.

Right now, collection is behind.

On Monday, Chief Technology Officer David Blattner told the district Board of Education about possible causes on Monday.

He said devices could have been replaced but not removed from the system or considered a total loss but not replaced. Students may have left the district and not turned devices in, devices could have been stolen but not marked on the list and it could be the cumulative loss of the three-year lease cycle.

Collection is still ongoing, and Blattner noted the district will still take in more for the sale than originally anticipated because of the demand for devices.

Another issue is the district let students keep devices over the summer, something it has not done before, and Superintendent Lynn Moody said it was expecting significant losses as a result.

This was also a non-traditional rollout and collection, adding the pandemic has made the process drag out longer than usual.

Board Vice Chair Travis Allen suggested the district, with no intention of charging students, use school resource officers to make home visits to try and collect some of the devices.

Blattner said the next steps will be to trace all serial numbers to account for no shows, transfers, repair tickets and the non-repairable list. He will bring a full report back to the board at a later meeting.

In other news from the meeting:

• The district changed supplemental sanitation services from Kelly Educational Staffing to the company Jani-King.

The board originally contracted with Kelly to provide the enhanced cleaning services it needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kelly was only able to provide a handful of staff members when school began and required assistance from school staff.

Director of Construction Christopher Nuckolls said the district started negotiations with Jani-King two weeks into classes and contracted with the company short-term. The company has been able to send teams to each school for disinfection since the third week of classes. The new contract, paid for with CARES Act funding, is for about $445,000.

• Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers gave the board an update on the district’s enrollment status. Enrollment declined from last year, but is up from a previous report, to 18,447.

Withers showed the board metrics from a handful of previous years, which show an increasing number of local students attending charter and home schools.

Faith Academy, a prospective charter school, would provide another alternative to Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The academy board will go before the state Board of Education for final approval in December.

Comments

Local

Fun fruit for the garden: 4-H plant sale coming up

Local

New program connects older adults with Uber, Lyft drivers

Education

Woodson Planetarium director named to Space Grant, NASA cohort

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices

News

Education Briefs: Lattimore joins Hood board

Local

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

Coronavirus

County adds 14 new cases to data hub; state health department to hold community testing events

Crime

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

Elections

Chamber of Commerce confident in COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night forum

Kannapolis

Two Kannapolis police officers honored for grabbing man off of bridge guardrail

Crime

Crime blotter: Oct. 15

Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Education

One more approval left after Faith Academy clears charter advisory board

Education

RSS athletic programs face financial shortfalls due to canceled, delayed seasons

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported; state’s rate of tests returning positive grows

Crime

Blotter: Rowan investigators looking into vandalism of Woodleaf church

Crime

Inmate charged with attacking, injuring Rowan Detention Center officer

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to stick with plan B until January