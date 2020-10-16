County ends week with four reported deaths; state sees highest one-day increase in cases

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — While cases and hospitalizations across the state surged, Rowan County finished the week with four more reported deaths and at 17th in the state for most cases per 10,000 residents.

County health officials on Friday reported a third COVID-19 death on Friday among someone not associated with a congregate care facility. One of the four deaths reported this week was among someone at Liberty Commons. Of the 111 total deaths now, all but 40 have been among congregate care facilities.

State health officials say key COVID-19 metrics have recently began moving in the wrong direction. On Friday, the state saw its highest one-day increase in cases since March. The state reported 2,684 additional COVID-19 cases, totaling 241,623 cases across the state. The current percent positive rate is at 6.3% after 3.53 million tests reported.

Friday also marked the second-highest number of hospitalizations reported across the state in the previous 30 days, as 1,148 people are currently being hospitalized. A total of 3,910 people have died.

With the recent rise of cases and hospitalizations, state health officials urge North Carolinians continue practicing their three Ws, get tested and download the official exposure notification app available on Apple and Android app stores called SlowCOVIDNC.

Single-day increases in cases continue to fluctuate in Rowan County. This week, county health officials added an average of 20 new cases each day, with 39 reported on Thursday and 10 reported on Tuesday. The county reports a total of 3,817 cases since March, with 464 of those currently active. A total of 3,242 have recovered. And though the state’s rate of tests returning positive has risen over the last two weeks, Rowan County’s rate of tests returning positive has steadily declined each week and is now at 7.67%.

Of the 464 currently positive cases, 54 are among Black residents, 20 are among Hispanic residents, 214 are among white residents, five are among American Indian/Alaskan Native residents and one includes an Asian resident. A total of 190 cases are considered unknown or other.

The plurality of currently active cases are among those older than 65, at 175 cases. However, those aged 18-35 comprise 93 of the 464 currently active cases, while 88 are among those aged 36-50. Children under 18 currently make up 26 of the active cases.

A total of 20 people are being hospitalized in Rowan County. The average age among hospitalizations is 64.

There about 300 COVID-19 cases at congregate care facilities with active outbreaks, though representatives of those facilities say the number of active cases is lower than data show.

Though the county reports 81 cases at Piedmont Correctional Institute, the Department of Public Safety reports seven active cases and 72 cases presumed recovered.

More than 23,500 cases exist at nursing homes, residential care facilities and correctional facilities with active outbreaks across the state.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.