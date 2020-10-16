expand
October 16, 2020

Rent, utility assistance available through Rowan Helping Ministries.

By Staff Report

Published 11:39 am Friday, October 16, 2020

Rowan Helping Ministries is now accepting applications via the United Way’s 211 service for the N.C. Housing Opportunity and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program. 

The program assists eligible low- and moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The new program seeks to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by providing rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.  

The HOPE Program will provide rent and utility assistance for renters that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have a current household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.  

Renters can call 211 if they need rent or utility assistance. Callers will be screened by for eligibility and referred to Rowan Helping Ministries to complete the application process. A link to the application is available on Rowan Helping Ministries’ website.

The HOPE Program is funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant−Coronavirus funds and U.S. Department of Treasury coronavirus relief funds, which have been provided to North Carolina. The funds are administered by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and will be distributed through community partner agencies. 

Community partners, such as Rowan Helping Ministries will accept applications and be responsible for awarding the federal funds to qualifying households in their communities. Rowan Helping Ministries will provide program services for Rowan County.

Renters can apply for utility assistance, rent assistance or both programs. Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant. This includes overdue and future rent payments, for up to six months. At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application. 

Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities, including electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas and propane. 

“This is much needed funding to help our neighbors impacted by COVID-19 recover from financial crisis created by the pandemic,” said Kyna Grubb, Executive Director  “It is important to note that applications begin through 211 to determine eligibility before being referred to our agency.”

For more information about Rowan Helping Ministries, go to rowanhelpingministries.org. You can also visit nc211.org/hope/to learn about the HOPE Program. 

