October 18, 2020

4-H’er Olivia Stirrup presents during the 2020 Virtual Food Show.

4-H happenings: pumpkin decorating contest, plant and wreath sales

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

By Laura H. Allen
Rowan County Cooperative Extension

Even though 4-H is still in virtual mode, despite the circumstances, we have continued having lots of 4-H activities that 4-H’ers can participate in. I always like to recognize our 4-H’ers for their success.

Congratulations to John Tucker for creating a poster to enter in the N.C. Dairy Photo Contest.

Congratulations to our 4-H Food Show participants: John Tucker (Cloverbud, 5-7 years old), participation; Olivia Stirrup (8-13 years old), first place; Christian Stebe (14-18 years old), first place. Each of these 4-H’ers made a recipe from a culture of their choice and presented it via video recording.

4-H’er John Tucker submitted this poster for the NC Dairy Photo Contest.

Thanks to all of the 4-H families, volunteers and community members who donated non-perishable food during the 4-H Food Drive, held during the month of September. A total of 736 pounds of food was donated and split between Main Street Marketplace and Rowan Helping Ministries.

The fall continues to be full of 4-H activities and fundraisers that I hope you’ll get involved in. Below are explanations of our upcoming 4-H events.

Pumpkin decorating contest:

This event is open to any Rowan County youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1). This is purely a fun activity, and prizes will be awarded. Each youth can enter one pumpkin (virtually) and must pick a category for it. The categories are: original carving (no template), fancy carving (used a template), decoration only. Each category will also be divided into age categories as of the youth’s birthday on Jan. 1, 2020: Cloverbud (5-7), 8-10, 11-13, 14-18. Rules include:

• Youths must be enrolled in 4-H at nc.4honline.com.

• Each participant will decorate their pumpkin at home using their own pumpkin and supplies. Participants will not turn in their actual pumpkin for competition.

• To enter the contest, youth will have to complete a Google form registration at go.ncsu.edu/4hpumpkincontest and upload up to five pictures of their pumpkin.

• All entries must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Pumpkins will be judged and winners will be announced on Oct. 30. Prizes will be awarded to firstt place winners in each category and age division. Ribbons will be given to all participants.

Adulting 101 Virtual Workshop Series:

Rowan County 4-H is offering a virtual “Adulting 101” workshop series in October and November. This series is open to youths ages 12-18 (as of Jan. 1) and will focus on the following topics: cooking basics, etiquette, financial basics, laundry, thank you notes, and job interview tips. Workshops will be held on Zoom on Oct. 29 and November 2, 9, 12, 16 and 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. To register, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You must register by Oct. 21.

4-H plant sale:

Our annual plant sale is currently underway and fall is the best time to plant. We are accepting orders until Oct. 29 and all profits benefit the Rowan County 4-H program. We are selling different varieties of the following plants: bunch grapes, blueberries, blackberries, muscadines, goji berry, figs, mulberry, pomegranate, persimmon, apple, peach, pear, plum. Pick up for these plants will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We are requesting that you send in your payment prior to pick up (check or exact cash), to reduce contact on the day of pick up. To order, go to: go.ncsu.edu/2020fallplantsale or call 704-216-8970. For a full list of plant varieties and descriptions, visit rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

Purchase beautiful wreaths during the 4-H Wreath Sale.

4-H wreath sale:

The annual 4-H wreath sale is also underway. Profits from this fundraiser directly benefit the 4-H clubs in our county. The wreaths and garland are made at a small, family-owned Christmas tree farm in Alleghany County and are beautiful and fragrant. We have several sizes of wreaths and garland available for purchase. Items are made out of Fraser fir, boxwood and/or pine, depending on the item ordered. Orders will be accepted until Nov. 19 and items must be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 3. For this fundraiser, we are also requesting that you send in your payment prior to pick up (check or exact cash), to reduce contact on the day of pick up. To order, go to: go.ncsu.edu/4hwreathsale2020 or call 704-216-8970. For a full item list, visit rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Laura H. Allen is a Rowan County Cooperative Extension agent.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content



