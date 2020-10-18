Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged Sunday with shooting a shotgun within city limits.

Demarcus Jaquan Blackwell, 20, of Salisbury, was cited by the Salisbury Police Department for breaking a city ordinance by discharging a firearm in city limits. Blackwell allegedly discharged a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun at the 1600 block of Standish Street.

Blackwell was also arrested for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, marijuana. Blackwell is being held on a $2,500 bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Dana Lawerence Glenn, 61, of Salisbury, was charged on Sunday for threatening to injure and kill a person at the Speedway Gas Station in the 500 block of E. Innes St. Glenn remained at the store after being told to leave the premises by the store’s manager. When a Salisbury Police Department officer responded to the situation, Glenn allegedly resisted arrest by pulling and walking away.

• Jamie Lee Maros, 28, of Iron Station in Lincoln County, was charged Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor resisting a public officer and for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine. Maros allegedly lied about what was in his personal possession while a sheriff’s deputy was investigating possession of drugs.

• James David Bare, 19, of Kannapolis, was charged Friday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor resisting a public officer and for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce. At the time that a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to serve Bare with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault of a female and misdemeanor false imprisonment, Bare allegedly hid in a closet to dodge the deputy.