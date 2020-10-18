expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

No. 23 NC State loses QB Leary to surgery for leg injury

By News Service Report

Published 10:05 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — Starting quarterback Devin Leary could miss the rest of the regular season for No. 23 North Carolina State after having surgery Sunday for a leg injury suffered in a win against Duke.

In a post on the program’s Twitter account, the school said Leary had surgery a day after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

N.C. State (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is halfway through its league schedule, with a nonconference game against Liberty and an open week still ahead.

Entering the Duke game, Leary had won two consecutive road games since retaking his starting job lost due to missed preseason workouts from COVID-19 contact tracing. But he was knocked from Saturday’s game after taking a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV — who was ejected for targeting — and Leary’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him.

He offered a thumbs-up while being carted off with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. He later returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Bailey Hockman, who started the first two games, played in relief of Leary.

N.C. State, which entered the AP Top 25 on Sunday, visits rival North Carolina next Saturday. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels fell nine spots after Saturday night’s loss at unranked Florida State. It will be the first meeting with both teams ranked in the poll since 1993.

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask questions about Shober Bridge, voting safeguards

Elections

Political notebook: More than 1.4 million votes cast already in North Carolina

Elections

‘Souls to the polls’: More than 1,300 cast ballots on first Sunday of early voting

Crime

Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

Local

Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Business

Commissioners to consider incentives for 142-job project, Reaper’s Realm permit

Local

Salvation Army Christmas assistance program moves online this year

Education

Faith, Enochville closure hearings to be held Monday, Tuesday

Business

In 2020, local farmers faced wet weather, other challenges

Elections

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

Elections

Early voters across state say they’ll wait ‘as long as it takes’

Business

Layoffs remain high as jobless claims reach 898,000