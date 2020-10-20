Blotter: Local woman swindled out of hundreds in gift card scam

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A local woman was swindled out of $340 after she was told to send money via eBay gift cards to put toward the cost of a DirecTV upgrade.

The 62-year-old woman discovered after she’d sent the gift cards that it was a scam, said Salisbury police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The incident occurred over the weekend when she received a phone call from someone purporting to be from DirecTV. She was told she needed to obtain the eBay gift cards to receive the upgrade. She bought $340 worth of gift cards, called a different phone number and gave that person the numbers from the gift cards, Walker said.

Walker said afterward she didn’t feel right and contacted eBay and DirectTV. Neither entity had anything to do with the original call the victim received.

Walker said it’s unlikely the woman will be able to recoup any of her money.

His advice to citizens: “Don’t ever conduct business with an offer that promises if you purchase gifts cards you will receive something in return.”

“This is always a scam,” he said.

