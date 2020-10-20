Letter: Choose honest, hard-working candidates

Raise your hand if the mute button on your television remote has been working overtime for the past few months.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if just a small portion of the millions of dollars being spent on political ads could be given to those who are in dire need of assistance right now, especially children who are hungry?

If you would believe all the damaging and hurtful statements that are being viciously exchanged between candidates, then there would be no one worthy of being elected to any office. When I hear some of these ads, I think of four ways that God answers our prayers. Sometimes he says, “Yes.” Sometimes he says, “No.” Sometimes he says, “Not yet.” More often, his answer is, “You have got to be kidding!”

Nov. 3 can not get here soon enough for me. Whether you vote red, blue or “none of the above,” please vote! I prefer and plan to vote in person (with my mask on) on one of the early voting days. I am looking forward to adding another “I voted today” sticker to my collection.

Please choose the candidates that you feel will be honest, hard-working, and will stand up for what is right and for our best interests as citizens of this our God-blessed country.

Vote! Vote! Vote!

— Margaret Thompson-Shumate

Salisbury