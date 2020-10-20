expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Letter: Families First thankful for United Way

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Families have always worn a lot of hats, but lately they’ve added a bunch more: working to make ends meet and pay the bills, feeding the family, schooling the children, finding recreation time, being creative to keep kids entertained and engaged, being a good listener and counselor and making sure everyone stays healthy.

All this stuff is hard, draining their time and energy. They’re overwhelmed with no end in sight. Now more than ever our families need our support. At Families First, our mission is to strengthen families, and we have joined with others in this community to provide resources and support to get us through this, with United Way taking the lead as we move forward.

For Families First, the Rowan County United Way has played a leading role in our success for 25 years. In 1996, they partnered with us to expand our menu of services to include the family and we began exploring ways we could help. That included parenting classes, child development for young teen parents, supervised visits and court child care services for our fragile families struggling with domestic violence and child abuse and helping our little ones learn the social-emotional skills needed to have empathy and respect for one another while learning how to manage their feelings to support their own health and well-being.

The United Way has been by our side ever since, meeting the needs of our community. We couldn’t do what we do without them.

Families First is grateful for their partnership. We celebrate our 25th anniversary with our United Way partner and thank them for their compassion and commitment to our community. Now more than ever, our community needs the United Way. So join Families First in supporting the United Way campaign. Here’s to 25 years and still going strong. Thank you, United Way!

— Jeannie Sherrill

Salisbury

More News

‘People are the parade’: Salisbury’s annual Christmas parade reinvents itself in year of coronavirus

Commissioners grant permit, allow Reaper’s Realm to continue operations for remainder of Halloween season

John Hood: Substantive sparks fly in state treasurer debate

Republican Rep. Budd maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Huffman

Comments

News

‘People are the parade’: Salisbury’s annual Christmas parade reinvents itself in year of coronavirus

News

Commissioners grant permit, allow Reaper’s Realm to continue operations for remainder of Halloween season

Elections

Republican Rep. Budd maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Huffman

Local

City council to consider ‘Share 2 Care’ fund for locals behind on water, sewer payments

Education

None speak against closure during hearing to shutter Faith Elementary

Crime

Blotter: Police find car windows shot out, bullet holes in home on West Horah Street

Crime

Five held at gunpoint in East Lafayette Street robbery

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask questions about Shober Bridge, voting safeguards

Elections

Political notebook: More than 1.4 million votes cast already in North Carolina

Elections

‘Souls to the polls’: More than 1,300 cast ballots on first Sunday of early voting

Crime

Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

Local

Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states