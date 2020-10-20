Letter: Thanks to the volunteers

It was with great interest that I read the article published Oct. 6 titled “Volunteers spruce up exterior of Utzman-Chambers house.”

Many years ago, I volunteered as a docent and enjoyed meeting visitors from many places. Many were curious ab out my last name being Chambers, and I would explain.

You may not know it, but Max Chambers, Mary Ann Chambers, Dave Chambers, Marion Chambers and George R Chambers cave the chandelier hanging in the entrance.

My son, Maxwell, and I appreciate all the volunteers are doing.

— Barbara Chambers

Salisbury