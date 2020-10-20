Republican Rep. Budd maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Huffman

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Republican Rep. Ted Budd is leading Democrat challenger Scott Huffman in fundraising by a wide margin, finishing the latest reporting period with 13 times the amount of money raised and 16 times the cash on hand that Huffman has accumulated.

Huffman is challenging Budd in the general election to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House. Huffman grew up in Spencer and currently lives in Harrisburg, which sits at the Cabarrus and Mecklenburg county line. The latest report includes all fundraising and spending information from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission. All congressional candidates were required to file these October quarterly reports by Oct. 15.

As of Sept. 30, Ted Budd for Congress, Budd’s official campaign committee, reports $1.16 million cash on hand after having $70,239 at the beginning of the reporting period. By comparison, Huffman for NC reports $68,600 cash on hand after beginning the period with $1,267.

Budd’s committee has generated $2.07 million for the campaign, with $367,343 coming from contributions during the most recent quarter. Within that total, $99,700 came from political action committees.

To date, contributions include $7,500 from the Allstate Insurance Company PAC, $7,000 from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC, $6,000 from AT&T Inc./WarnerMedia LLC Federal PAC, $9,000 from Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, Inc. PAC, $4,000 from National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC and $4,000 from Independent Community Bankers of America PAC.

Budd has received $78,208 to date from the House Freedom Fund, a political action committee that supports Republican candidates.

Local contributions to Budd’s campaign include $1,000 from Greg Alcorn, CEO and owner of Global Contact Services, in this period, and $3,800 from Alcorn to date, as well as $250 this period and $500 to date from Antonio J. Almedia, Jr. In past reporting periods, local donors include $800 from David Hurst of Salisbury, $1,000 from Mark Norcross of High Point and $400 from John Isenhour.

Budd’s committee has disbursed $979,849, which includes a $3,000 donation on June 30 to Mark Robinson for NC, the 2020 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor.

Huffman’s committee has raised $155,220 as of Sept. 30, with $76,208 coming during the most recent quarter. Some local donors include $1,000 from Mona Lisa Wallace of Wallace & Graham, $250 from Rowan County Democratic Party Chair Geoffrey Hoy and $300 from James Beard of Salisbury. Huffman’s report doesn’t appear to list any contributions from Rowan County in the most recent quarter.

Huffman’s campaign received $1,000 from Price for Congress, the committee to re-elect Rep. David Price. Price is a Democrat who currently represents North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Huffman has spent $87,887 on operating expenditures, which includes the campaign’s day-to-day expenditures for items such as rent, administration, personnel, equipment, travel, advertising and fundraising.

Rep. Richard Hudson, who currently serves North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District, is running to represent a district that no longer includes any of Rowan County, as it stops at the Cabarrus County line. But he’s facing a closer fundraising battle with Democratic challenger Pat Timmons-Goodson.

To date, Hudson has raised $3.49 million and finished the reporting period with $1.55 million cash on hand. Timmons-Goodson has raised $2.89 million and finished the period with $612,622 cash on hand.

The next report deadline for congressional candidates is the pre-general election report due on Oct. 22, which will include campaign finance information up to Oct. 14. Following the election, the post-general report will be due on Dec. 3 and will include all campaign finance activity up to Nov. 23. A year-end report for congressional candidates will be due on Jan. 31, and will include financial activity up to Dec. 31.

