Blotter: Oct. 22

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday a white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 100 block of Cedar Ridge Lane, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Monday larceny occurred between July 20 and Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Neel Road.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Dream Lane.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 7700 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1000 block of Bob’s Place, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her firearm in the 100 block of Broom Street, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Monday she was assaulted in the 200 block of Knoll View Drive.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the 800 block of White Road in Mount Ulla.

• Jonreesko Waylon Watson, 46, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Jail.

• Jeremy Wayne Hasty, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Nemecio Noel Mejia, 35, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of Knoll View Drive.

• Isaiah Jones, 21, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen firearm while in the 4500 block of South Main Street.

• William Brandon Tidwell, 29, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance scheduled VI up to half an ounce and misdemeanor simple assault while in the 36900 block of N.C. 49, Richfield.

• Timothy Dale Sechler, 50, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Elisha Armon Thompson, 22, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age while in the 1300 block of Keystone Drive.