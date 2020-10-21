First fans to be allowed in Superdome on Sunday as Panthers come to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina.

The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta and up to 15,000 in December.

A limited number of tickets for players, the team and other required NFL obligations also were approved. Both the Saints and the mayor’s office reminded everyone to keep wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and hand washing.

No fans were allowed to attend the first three home games this season. The few hundred in the stands consisted primarily of privately invited family members of players, coaches or staff. Nine of the 14 NFL games last weekend had some fans in the stands.

Panthers place Burris, Kirkwood on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Panthers (3-3) have placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games.

Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks. Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception that helped preserve Carolina’s win over the Falcons in Week 5.