expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

As the state remains paused in phase three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, new cases in Rowan County are coming at a steady rate.

Case increases since Sunday have been in double digits, as they have for much of the outbreak. The county added 24 new cases to its total on Wednesday and saw few other changes.

The number of active cases in Rowan stood at 478 on Wednesday, according to Health Department data. The number of total cases, meanwhile, stopped just short of 4,000 — at 3,934. There have also been 3,345 recoveries, 21 people hospitalized and 111 deaths — a number that’s been unchanged since last week.

Hospitalizations in the previous two weeks have fluctuated in roughly the same range — the high teens to mid-20s. The two-week average of new cases in Rowan County has hovered between 20 and 30. Recoveries, though, haven’t come as quickly and resulted in a slight increase in active cases from two weeks ago.

The 14-day metric is used by state officials to determine trends in the outbreak. And across the state, officials said Wednesday, there’s a clear worsening trend — a reason to remain paused in the state’s current phase of reopening for three more weeks.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “Wearing a mask shows you care about people. Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect our communities and look out for each other. Confronting the virus head-on and doing our part as individuals is good for our health and good for our economy.”

The trajectory of cases over the previous 14 days is increasing. The percent of cases returning positive as well as hospitalizations are also increasing, state officials said.

Statewide on Wednesday, there were 250,592 cases, 1,219 people hospitalized and 4,032 deaths.

In other COVID-19 statistics:

• The 18-35 age group has seen the plurality of cases, 1,120. Second is the 36-50 age group, which has seen 919 cases.
• Women are 52.52% of cases while men are 47.48% of cases.
• Zip codes 28144, 28146 and 28147 are where most COVID-19 cases have occurring, owing their position in part to nursing homes and congregate living facilities in their boundaries. Together, they have 2,609 cases.
• The average age of the COVID-19 dead is 80. The average age of those testing positive is 43.8, and the average age of the hospitalized is 64.
• Hispanic and ethnicity data is as follows: 58.49% of cases are white Rowan Countians, 24.33% are Hispanic, 14.26% are Black, 14.16% are labeled “other” and 12% are labeled unknown. Roughly 1% combined are Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander or American Indian.

More News

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

Blotter: Oct. 22

Letter: Down with voter suppression

Letter: West Rowan alumni endorse Townsend

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 22

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Two deputies injured, suspect shot during chase on U.S. 601

Education

One speaks, two write to oppose Enochville Elementary closure

Local

City partners with Rowan Helping Ministries to establish donation-driven utilities assistance program

Elections

Board of Elections continues counting absentee ballots, resumes ‘curing’ deficient ones

Business

County commissioners delay consideration of new events center in China Grove

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 outbreak emerges at N.C. State Veterans Home, another declared over

Crime

Police: Two armed men rob local convenience store

Crime

Blotter: Local woman swindled out of hundreds in gift card scam

News

‘People are the parade’: Salisbury’s annual Christmas parade reinvents itself in year of coronavirus

News

Commissioners grant permit, allow Reaper’s Realm to continue operations for remainder of Halloween season

Elections

Republican Rep. Budd maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Huffman

Local

City council to consider ‘Share 2 Care’ fund for locals behind on water, sewer payments

Education

None speak against closure during hearing to shutter Faith Elementary

Crime

Blotter: Police find car windows shot out, bullet holes in home on West Horah Street

Crime

Five held at gunpoint in East Lafayette Street robbery

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask questions about Shober Bridge, voting safeguards

Elections

Political notebook: More than 1.4 million votes cast already in North Carolina

Elections

‘Souls to the polls’: More than 1,300 cast ballots on first Sunday of early voting

Crime

Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

Local

Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important