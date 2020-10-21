Two deputies injured, suspect shot during chase on U.S. 601

From the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday at about 2 a.m., a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford Mustang in the 3700 block of US 601, near the Volonte Motel.

The deputy requested that a nearby master deputy respond along with his K-9 to assist with the traffic stop. Once at the scene, K-9 Echo gave a positive alert that indicated the presence of narcotics in the Ford Mustang. RCSO deputies gave commands for the vehicle occupants to exit the vehicle, but instead of complying with the deputy’s commands, the vehicle’s driver made movements indicating that he was going to drive away.

The deputies on the scene attempted to stop the driver of the Mustang from being able to flee, however the driver did drive off with Deputies Shoemaker and Holshouser being partially inside the car. Both deputies were drug by the vehicle as the driver began to accelerate from the vehicle stop, and deputy Holshouser fired his handgun into the suspect vehicle, with the driver being struck. Both deputies were able to break loose from the suspect vehicle, and Master Deputy Holshouser was able to use his portable radio to report that shots had been fired.

The suspect vehicle continued on without stopping, as other RCSO deputies and officers from other law enforcement agencies began moving to the location of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued on US 601 Hwy traveling towards Salisbury as RCSO Deputies pursued the vehicle. Officers from the Salisbury Police Department and the China Grove Police Department provided assistance in the chase, with China Grove Officer Vail setting up stop sticks on Jake Alexander Blvd, near the exit to get on I-85. The stop sticks were successful, with all four tires being affected. The suspect vehicle continued on I-85 for a short distance until reaching the Peach Orchard Rd. exit (exit 70), where it came to rest in the median. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot into a yard where he was captured and taken into custody by several RCSO Deputies.

Rowan County EMS & the South Salisbury Fire Department responded to provide treatment to the vehicle driver, and to Deputies Holshouser and Shoemaker. The suspect was identified as Tyler Gambrell, a 23 year old white male of 1417 McBeth Dr., Kannapolis, NC. Gambrell was taken to Novant Health-RMC by EMS with a Deputy escort in the ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound to an arm. His injuries were not life threatening. Master Deputy Holshouser was also transported by EMS to Novant Health-RMC for treatment. MD Holshouser was treated & released for an injury to his head, and did require a few stitches. Deputy Shoemaker suffered and abrasion to an arm, and was treated at the scene. There was a passenger in the suspect vehicle who was identified as Isaac Marroquin, but he was unharmed.

The crime scene where the vehicle stop began and the crime scene where the chase ended, along with the Ford Mustang, were secured to be processed for evidence. The North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation was requested to assist with the investigation since there was an officer involved shooting. The investigation continues at the present time, and criminal charges on the vehicle driver are expected.

This story will be updated