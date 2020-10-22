Appeals court reverses Salisbury man’s 2018 hit, run conviction

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — The N.C. Court of Appeals has reversed the 2018 hit and run conviction of a Salisbury man who spent six years in the county jail awaiting trial.

Khalil Abdul Farook was sentenced to two life sentences in the June 17, 2012 deaths of Tommy “Mark” Marshall Jones Jr., 47, and wife Suzette Burleson Jones, 48. Farook was driving when the car ran off the road, he overcorrected and collided with the couple’s Harley-Davidson.

Farook ran from the scene but later turned himself into authorities. He was jailed in the Rowan County Detention Center until his 2018 trial.

According to a 35-page court document filed this week, Farook, 59, was denied a speedy trial. The case was heard in the N.C. Court of Appeals in December. The decision was filed Tuesday.

“Because the State failed to carry its burden of proof as to the reason for delay in defendant’s trial and as defendant has demonstrated prejudice from this delay, defendant’s right to a speedy trial was violated, and thus we reverse the order denying defendant’s motion to dismiss and vacate defendant’s judgment,” stated the court’s decision.

A jury previously convicted Farook of two counts of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony failure to remain at the scene of an accident that caused serious injury or death.

The jury also convicted him as a violent habitual felon, which carried a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Farook to two consecutive life terms along with a consecutive prison sentence of 29 to 44 months.

This story will be updated.