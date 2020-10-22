Education briefs: New director named at seminary’s Congregational Faith and Learning Center

SALISBURY – Vincent Howell has been appointed director of the Congregational Faith and Learning Center Hood Theological Seminary.

The goal of the center is to provide training and faith engagement directly to congregations in the community by being a place to “educate, empower, and equip” congregations. Using a strategic planning learning model, the center will develop congregational coaches, offer hands on training to various congregational members and leaders, gather congregational research information and identify congregational best practices to put into action.

Howell was ordained as an dlder in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion (A.M.E. Zion) Church nearly 25 years ago. He has served as a pastor in the United Methodist Church for the last 10 years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from North Carolina A&T State University. He has a master’s degree in organization management from Salve Regina University, completed a diploma in biblical, theological, and ministerial studies from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School as well as completing the executive program, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

He also possesses a master’s certificate from George Washington University in project management. His doctor of ministry degree is from Ecumenical Theological Seminary, Detroit.

As a 30-year member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a 25-year member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers, he has worked national and internationally on technology, engineering, computer systems and electronics with companies that include Corning, Inc., Northern Telecom, Inc., Hughes Aircraft Company and Ford Aerospace and Communications Corporation. He holds two patents.

He is married to his college sweetheart and they have two adult children.

RCCC offers FAFSA, admission assistance

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will observe College Application Week with a three-day virtual event during which prospective students may receive support completing enrollment applications and the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).

College Application Week, designated to assist students in completing enrollment steps including applications, FAFSA and residency determination forms, is October 19-30. Colleges traditionally waive application fees during this time.

“Applying to Rowan-Cabarrus is always free, not just during College Application Week, and our affordable tuition and scholarship opportunities continue to save students money throughout their time with us,” said RCCC President Carol Spalding. “Especially with the uncertainty surrounding the safety and cost of attending college during the COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage students to explore the excellent educational options we have to offer right here in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.”

Anyone wishing to receive application or FAFSA assistance may register by visiting www.rccc.edu/support. The website also includes a schedule for area high schools to receive assistance.

RCCC to host virtual diversity, inclusion conference

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host “A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E. (Growth, Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity),” a virtual higher education diversity and inclusion conference, on November 6.

The event is free and open to the public.

“A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E” aims to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (D.E.I.) issues in higher education, K-12, communities, and the workplace. The daylong conference will feature experts speaking on topics such as implicit bias, norms and discomfort in diversity, equity and inclusion conversations, intersectionality in higher education, breaking down present-day barriers and more.

“We hope to create a learning space for participants to celebrate achievements, be inspired by best practices, and learn how to drive change in their organizations,” said RCCC President Carol Spalding. “I am honored and excited to be part of this important and timely event.”