October 22, 2020

Sheriff’s Office accepts Shop with a Cop applications

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop Christmas assistance experience will be held online.

Typically, each child is paired with a local law enforcement officer who helps them shop for themselves and at least one gift for a family member. This is the sixth year the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Walmart. Each child is allowed to spend at least $200 at the Salisbury store.

“Shop with a Cop is one of the ways we strive to strengthen our community and reach out to these families,” said organizer Master Deputy Ryan Walker.

Children ages 11 to 14 are eligible for the program and to determine eligibility, families must fill out an application by the Oct. 30 deadline. The application can be accessed at www.rowancountync.gov/shopwithacop via the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office website. Families will be notified beginning Nov. 6 as to whether they’ve been accepted.

Only one child per household will be selected. Those selected will go to Walmart.com and create a wish list and officers will shop for the gifts, Walker said.

Walker said a drive-through date will be scheduled so families can pick up their gifts.

Children are chosen by a committed who makes decisions based on information provided on the application. Any child who has not participated before will be given priority, however, all applications will be given serious consideration, Walker said.

Walker said once the application is completed, the Sheriff’s Office will make inquiries with other organizations to determine if families are receiving asssitance from that organization.

